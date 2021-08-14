KeyCorp Comments on WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

WW International stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 in the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WW International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

