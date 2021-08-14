GEE Group (JOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

