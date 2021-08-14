AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.88. AMREP shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 28,970 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get AMREP alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.