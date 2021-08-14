Milestone Scientific (MLSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

