Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,978 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,200% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

