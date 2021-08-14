Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,994% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.24. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.