Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.46. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 9,300 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWRY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

