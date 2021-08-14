Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,315 ($17.18). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,309 ($17.10), with a volume of 522,124 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.70. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

