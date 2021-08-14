Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $57.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,172,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

