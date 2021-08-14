Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.