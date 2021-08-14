Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

