Northcoast Research Upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to “Buy”

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after buying an additional 337,200 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Lyft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 164,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,463,000 after buying an additional 541,457 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
