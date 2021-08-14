Northcoast Research Upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to “Buy”

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after buying an additional 337,200 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Lyft by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 164,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,463,000 after buying an additional 541,457 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

