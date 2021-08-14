Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.78). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.67) EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

