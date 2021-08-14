Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $112.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the lowest is $110.33 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $481.83 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

LCI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Lannett news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

