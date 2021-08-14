International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW opened at $16.02 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.