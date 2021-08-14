Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,740.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,151 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

