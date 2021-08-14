First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.15 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 303.7% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.