CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €77.25 ($90.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €68.09.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

