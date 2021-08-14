Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.50.

Shares of ITP opened at C$31.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0215334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,981,364.32.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

