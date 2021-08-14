MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,188 shares of company stock worth $701,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 226,421 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

