Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.