Financial Analysis: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) versus Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 39.48 $672.32 million $2.36 150.53 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 26.59% 36.26% 23.12% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zoom Video Communications and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 12 12 0 2.38 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $435.77, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

