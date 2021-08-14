ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

TBLT opened at $0.68 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.