Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect Elys Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELYS stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 5.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELYS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

