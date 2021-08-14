TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

