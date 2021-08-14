Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

