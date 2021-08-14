KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $647.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.