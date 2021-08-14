Brokers Set Expectations for Crexendo, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crexendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

CXDO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

