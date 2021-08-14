Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

