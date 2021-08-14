Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC opened at $198.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.64. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

