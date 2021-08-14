Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YAMHF. CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

