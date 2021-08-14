Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Thursday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.76.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.