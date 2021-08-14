Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Thursday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.76.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
