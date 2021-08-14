Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.57.

Shares of SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.66.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

