TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

TA stock opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -9.83.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

