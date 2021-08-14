WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.25.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.06.

WIR.U opened at C$21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.78.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

