TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$162.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to C$162.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$155.00.

X stock opened at C$138.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.87. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.38.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0040891 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

