$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

