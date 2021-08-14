Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($20.22). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17), with a volume of 512,684 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,464.07. The company has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.83.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

