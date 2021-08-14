Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($20.22). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17), with a volume of 512,684 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,464.07. The company has a market cap of £15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.83.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

