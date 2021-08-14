Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.35. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.