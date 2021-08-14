Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.91. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 427,905 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

