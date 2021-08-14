AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other AmeriServ Financial news, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of AmeriServ Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle bought 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,180.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at $404,140.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,541 shares of company stock worth $104,401. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,040,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AmeriServ Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmeriServ Financial has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.