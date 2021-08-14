Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

