Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 36,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in eBay by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 789,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,424,000 after acquiring an additional 276,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,836,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

