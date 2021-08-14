L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

