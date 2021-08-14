Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

