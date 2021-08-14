Stevanato Group Spa Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STVN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

