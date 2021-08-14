Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 212,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 106.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 393,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 31.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

