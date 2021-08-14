Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

