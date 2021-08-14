Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. 226,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,215 shares.The stock last traded at $184.57 and had previously closed at $171.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $83,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

