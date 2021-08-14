AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.